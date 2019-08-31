Stephen O'Donnell has left Dundalk to take the reigns with St Pat's
Stephen O'Donnell has been confirmed as the new manager of St Patrick's Athletic.
Dundalk today confirmed that the 33-year-old midfielder, who joined the Lilywhites management team in January following a successful playing career that saw him win six titles, has left for Inchicore.
After signing for Dundalk from Shamrock Rovers at the end of 2012, O'Donnell became a key figure in a period of dominance for the Lilywhites, winning four league titles, two FAI Cups and two EA Sports Cups in six seasons, whilst also playing a key role in Dundalk's famous European run in 2016.
"When Stevie arrived here seven years ago, it's fair to say that a lot of people had things to prove in their career. He's certainly proved them. He's been a major asset for Dundalk as captain and I just want to thank him for his role in the management team," said Dundalk boss Vinny Perth.
"He's been a big help for what we've done so far and, if we achieve anything this year, he will have played a part in that, there is no doubt. We wish him well for the future."
Online Editors