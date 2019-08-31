Stephen O'Donnell has left Dundalk to take the reigns with St Pat's

Dundalk today confirmed that the 33-year-old midfielder, who joined the Lilywhites management team in January following a successful playing career that saw him win six titles, has left for Inchicore.

After signing for Dundalk from Shamrock Rovers at the end of 2012, O'Donnell became a key figure in a period of dominance for the Lilywhites, winning four league titles, two FAI Cups and two EA Sports Cups in six seasons, whilst also playing a key role in Dundalk's famous European run in 2016.

"When Stevie arrived here seven years ago, it's fair to say that a lot of people had things to prove in their career. He's certainly proved them. He's been a major asset for Dundalk as captain and I just want to thank him for his role in the management team," said Dundalk boss Vinny Perth.

"He's been a big help for what we've done so far and, if we achieve anything this year, he will have played a part in that, there is no doubt. We wish him well for the future."

