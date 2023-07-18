Stephen O’Donnell admits Daryl Horgan link ‘an open secret’ as Dundalk eye Euro progress

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell is hoping a European run will strengthen his hand in the transfer market. Photo by Gerry Scully/Sportsfile

Stephen O’Donnell has admitted that success in Europe this week would likely allow him to strengthen this squad before the transfer window closes – but a move for Oriel Park favourite Daryl Horgan is dependent on the player's preferences.

Dundalk will bank an extra €300,000 if they see off Bruno’s Magpies from Gibraltar on Thursday after a scoreless draw on the road in a first leg played in searing heat.

O’Donnell says ‘logic’ would dictate that the result will impact on business before the end of the month.

He has openly admitted that he would love to bring his old team-mate Horgan back to Ireland after his release from Wycombe. It’s understood that Horgan (30) is exploring his options in England as a first preference but his wife Donna hails from Dundalk and there will be an offer on the table.

“We’ve been in dialogue, that’s an open secret,” said O’Donnell. “It would be more so that will be Daryl’s decision more than anything else. He knows that we’d love to have him.

"There’s no point in me trying to be clever or secretive, we’d love to have Daryl at the club. I think he’d have a massive impact on the pitch and also from an environment point of view in the dressing room.

“Daryl Horgan is probably an isolated situation as regards his links to the club, his family situation with his wife, but nothing immediate."

Horgan has five young children – including twins who arrived prematurely earlier this year – and family considerations will be a major factor in any decision.

He has interest from elsewhere in the League of Ireland, including his native Galway but it’s anticipated he will wait to see what is available in the UK before making a call on his future.

Dundalk would need to have a player signed by Friday if they are to feature in the next round of Europe but O’Donnell refused to enter into any line of thinking given that his side have work to do following a slog in Gibraltar.

He is confident, however, that the cooler temperatures in Dundalk will make it easier to operate at a proper pace.

“It was very warm and that hindered us playing as high-energy, high-tempo, high-intensity as we would like to have played,” he said. “I don’t think the heat will be as much of an excuse on Thursday!”

