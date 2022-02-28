Stephen Mallon’s moment of magic swings derby tie for Gypsies

Having lost so many players from last season’s squad, Bohemians supporters had some concern about how quickly the new intake could bed in at Dalymount Park and make an impact. But with two games gone, it’s the presence of a player who was on the books last season, but barely played due to injury, who is already helping to make the Gypsies look like a tidy outfit.

Injury cursed winger Stephen Mallon, a Belfast lad who played underage for the Republic but has since declare for Northern Ireland, was barely seen last term but he was the difference between his side and St Patrick’s Athletic, first using his initiative to pounce on hesitation by Saints defender Jack Scott and then his skill to score the only goal of the game early in the second half.

A second successive defeat for St Pat’s will pose early questions about their ability to make a title push, Tm Clancy making changes from the side which played on Friday but with the same outcome, defeat by a one-goal margin. For Bohs the points are obviously welcome but a clean sheet, the first in 17 league games going back to last August, is a platform for Keith Long to use.

Tunde Owolabi earned his first start for the Saints and he looked to be a handful from early on, scoring a goal after only three minutes which was ruled out for offside. He popped up again on 13 minutes, testing James Talbot. Bohs were slowly getting a grip, Dawson Devoy a dominant figure.

They played some nice football but a set-piece set up their first real chance. Jamie Lennon was penalised for a foul on Ali Coote, and from the free kick Tyreke Wilson got his effort on target but Anang saved. On the half-hour mark Bohs were close again as a shot by Mallon was only kept out by the post.

Nerves are always present on Dublin derby night and this game was no exception, a slip by Bohs defender James Finnerty on 41 minutes gifting a chance to Jason McClelland and Bohs had to scramble the ball away to safety, Grant Horton with the clearance.

Bohs went close just before the break, Twardek whipping in a cross and while it took a dangerous deflection off defender Breslin, Anang made the save. Pat’s needed a stronger display in the second half but the error by Scott on 48 minutes, after a long clearance by Talbot, opened the door for Mallon to score his first goal for the club.

Pat’s looked to their bench to start a comeback, Billy King and Darragh Burns adding some bite as Burns saw a shot on 83 minutes deflected while another effort from Burns was marginally wide, and when five minutes of added time could yield no goals, the Saints had to lick their wounds,

BOHS – Talbot; Feely, Finnerty, Horton, Wilson; Devoy, Doherty (Kelly 88); Twardek, Coote (Cassidy 78), Mallon (Flores 61); Omochere.

PAT’S – Anang; Scott (Abankwah 76), Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; Lennon (O’Reilly 76), Forrester; M Doyle, McClelland (king 65), Owolabi (Burns 55); E Doyle.

REF – Neil Doyle.