Stephen Kenny’s son Eoin signs first professional contract with Dundalk

Dundalk have moved to secure the future of young prospect Eoin Kenny – son of Ireland boss Stephen – by handing him his first professional contract.

Kenny (17) is in demand at international level as he’s played for Northern Ireland’s U18s and was also capped by the Republic’s schools international side and trained with the Republic’s U19s, and while he’s yet to break into the first team at Oriel Park, the club today confirmed that Kenny was signed up, though he will continue his schooling at secondary level.

“I’m delighted,” he told dundalkfc.com. “I’ve been supporting Dundalk since I was six and it’s a massive honour for me to sign as a professional. I can’t wait to get started and show what I can do.

“Some of the lads like John Mountney, Andy Boyle and Patrick Hoban were here when I first started coming to Oriel Park and to be able to learn things from players like that is a real privilege.”

The club’s Academy Director Derek Boyle said he can see Kenny having a lengthy career. “It’s great to see Eoin rewarded with a professional contract at the club,” said Boyle. “He has a great attitude and is a very dedicated young man who has the hunger to go on and achieve more.

“At 17, he is still very young but training with the first team, while he continues to study for the Leaving Cert at St Mary’s College, will only help him with his development, on and off the pitch.

“That is something we place a big emphasis on at Dundalk Football Club because not only do we want to develop good players, we want to develop good people.

“His academy coaches over the last few years, Conor Woods and Tiarnan Mulvenna, have been a great help to him. We are all delighted for him and really hope that it goes well for him.”