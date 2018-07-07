Stephen Kenny hits back at John Caulfield over Dundalk transfer comment

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny has strongly denied that the club paid a 'massive fee' for Georgie Kelly after comments by Cork boss John Caulfield.

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny has strongly denied that the club paid a 'massive fee' for Georgie Kelly after comments by Cork boss John Caulfield.

Dundalk recently signed Kelly from UCD, with Caulfield alleging that a 'serious transfer fee' was involved when speaking to the media last week.

Kenny addressed the remarks last night, and hit back at the Cork boss' assertion.

"John Caulfield put a statement out that we paid a massive fee for Georgie Kelly which is being completely dishonest and untrue," Kenny told DundalkSport.ie.

"We didn’t pay any fee for Georgie. He’s a young player who has come in on a modest League of Ireland wage and wants to play here. We were going to take him at the start of the year but he had a duty to UCD to finish his scholarship and didn’t feel he could leave until the summer.

"He had his own personal agreement that he could leave on a free because of that and to try and put pressure on the lad like that is unnecessary and very disappointing. They’ve signed a 'Premiership player' (Damien Delaney) and we’ve signed a player from the First Division."

The war of words comes as Dundalk and Cork City are locked in another intense title battle at the top of the Airtricity League table. Last season Cork ended Dundalk's four in-a-row bid by claiming the league title, but Kenny's side are currently on course to win back their crown, holding a four-point lead over their rivals at the top of the table.

Online Editors