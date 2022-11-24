Stephen Henderson confirmed as new Longford Town manager

Stephen Henderson has been appointed manager of Longford Town, the club have announced.

The former Waterford and Cobh Ramblers boss takes over from Gary Cronin, who left the club last month.

The former League of Ireland goalkeeper was most recently manager of Cobh Ramblers, where he led the Cork side to a first league cup final in 2018 after defeating Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk in the semi-final, before resigning in June 2019.

His first stint in management was with Ramblers too, where he took over in 2004 and led them to the 2007 First Division title, the club’s first trophy.

The Dubliner took over at Waterford in 2009, but was sacked in 2011, although the Blues claimed he resigned. He then took the club to court citing breach of contract and defamation and won his case.

The Circuit Court awarded him a five-figure sum before a messy legal battle followed after Henderson failed to receive the money from Waterford. He lodged a petition to the High Court to wind up the club but it was eventually struck out.

“I love football but I don't know if there's a way back for me,” he told the Irish Independent in 2013. Henderson is back in management with Longford now though, who finished fourth in the 2022 First Division and lost to Galway United in the play-offs.

“I am delighted and grateful to Jim (Hanley, Chairman) & the board of Longford Town FC for this tremendous opportunity to manage a fantastically run football club with a number of exceptional people on and off the pitch,” said Henderson in a statement.

“Gary Cronin laid the foundations of a very attacking, exciting and committed group of players which I am extremely excited to work with. The process of re-signing our best players and adding to the group begins immediately and I promise everyone at Longford Town that I will give my heart & soul to the club as we embark on what I hope will be an exciting and successful journey together.”