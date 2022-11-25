Stephen Henderson admits he was surprised after getting Longford job

New Longford Town manager Stephen Henderson admits his appointment came as a surprise, but has now rediscovered his passion for the game.

The former Cobh Ramblers and Waterford boss had been out of management for over three years before the announcement on Thursday, as he takes over from Gary Cronin at Bishopsgate, who has since become assistant manager at Bohemians.

The former League of Ireland goalkeeper led Ramblers to the 2007 First Division title, and returned for a second spell in 2015 but resigned in June 2019. A stint as Head of Youth Development followed at Shelbourne, before positive discussions with Longford chairman Jim Hanley saw Henderson take the reins at the First Division club this week.

“I wasn’t expecting to get the job to be honest because I was out for a while,” said Henderson.

“I was as shocked as anyone else that Jim offered the position to me. When he did, all this passion for the game came flooding back through my veins. It’s a brilliant opportunity to manage a club where you can attract players.

“It was lovely to sit down with football people who have a genuine love for the game and their club and supporters. It’s something I am really excited about. The process has started and it’s like I have never been away.”

Henderson revealed he needed time away from management after resigning from Cobh Ramblers in June 2019, following a poor start to the season and unrest at the club.

“I needed a break to be brutally honest," the 56-year-old added.

"Ramblers was a very difficult club then. Things have come on well down there, but at the time, the sheriff was calling to the gate two or three times a week. There was a lot of work going on in the background that wasn’t football related, and it drained me.

“I was knackered from trying to help keep the club on the road. I took a break and started to get re-energized. At the start I didn’t miss it, but as I went on with the coaching, I needed to have a match at the end of the day. Thank god Longford has provided that for me.”

Henderson is already looking at potential signings for the squad, as Longford aim to return to the Premier Division following relegation in 2021.

“Let's go out and play an aggressive style, when we have the ball. And let's match that aggression when we don’t have it. The pitch at Bishopsgate is one you need to play football on. With Cobh or Waterford, we always tried to play an attractive and competitive brand of football.”