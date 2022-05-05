Stephen Bradley to take charge of Finn Harps clash but doubt hangs over his future at Shamrock Rovers

Stephen Bradley will be in the dugout for Shamrock Rovers' league meeting with Finn Harps on Friday night but the 37-year-old remains in discussions about his future.

Bradley has an offer to take over as manager of League One side Lincoln City and is extremely tempted by that opportunity.

But the Dubliner will have talks with the Hoops before there is clarity on where he stands.

Developments were held up as Bradley spent Wednesday at the funeral of his grandmother.

He took training as usual this morning and told his squad to block out any noise and concentrate on a week where they have three home games with Sligo Rovers visiting on Monday before title rivals Derry City come to Dublin 24 next Friday.

Whatever happens, Bradley will be in charge for the Harps encounter.

Yet it's unclear where he will be in seven days' time.

Doubts have been expressed over whether Rovers sporting director Stephen McPhail would go to Lincoln with Bradley and assistant Glenn Cronin if the in-demand boss said yes.

However, as it stands, it's understood that McPhail will be going with Bradley if that scenario comes to pass - he would have a role on the first team coaching staff.

Rovers do not want Bradley to leave but Ireland chief scout and analyst Stephen Rice is the front runner should he depart.