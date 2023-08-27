Stephen Bradley plays down Graham Burke’s substitution strop as passion

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has played down Graham Burke’s reaction after the striker was unhappy with being withdrawn in the Hoops’ win over Dundalk on Friday.

Roberto Lopes’ second-half header proved the difference as the champions retained their four-point lead at the Premier Division summit with eight games remaining.

Eyebrows were raised in the 71st minute, though, when Burke was visibly frustrated upon being replaced by Johnny Kenny, with the 29-year-old throwing a water bottle before taking his place on the bench.

But Bradley insists it’s that passion and desire to play that makes Burke one of the best players in the country in his eyes.

“He just wants to play every minute of every game, he will be the first to put his hand up and say that he overreacted,” said Bradley after the Tallaght Stadium win.

“It is part of what makes him brilliant – that hunger and desire to want to play. I just felt Dundalk were opening up the play and their full-backs were becoming wider and wider. We knew with Johnny’s pace that we could cause them problems.”

​“When you manage the loads and when it’s Graham’s turn to be taken out of training there is murder,” Bradley joked.

“But he 100 per cent gets it that it’s about the team. When he’s on the bench he is brilliant talking to the players. If that was on Monday and he’s taken out, you just stay out of his way because he is a disaster! But that’s Graham, he plays on the edge.

“He is one of the best players in the country and a brilliant team-mate. We just have to give him 30 seconds to be Graham and then he will come back with a smile.”

After the Hoops conceded an injury-time leveller in their previous league game at Shelbourne, there was no such late drama last Friday as Bradley’s side ground out a hugely important victory to keep their four-in-a-row ambitions on track.

The Hoops boss hailed Lopes after the centre-half netted the winner, his first goal in four months, and feels their experience will be crucial as final stretch looms.

“Our experience as a whole is going to be really important,” added Bradley, whose side host rivals Bohemians in this Friday’s Dublin derby.

“Pico came here as a part-time player and is now an international player. For me, he has been the best defender in the country for three years. It’s a credit to him and how he lives his life. You can see they are focused and understand this is the business part of the season. It’s about showing up and doing what we can do every week.”