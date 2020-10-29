Stephen Bradley: LOI managers should be given an input in the future of Irish football

Stephen Bradley feels that the FAI need to give managers and coaches more of a say in the direction of Irish football and the League of Ireland.

The Shamrock Rovers boss has praised the Abbotstown hierarchy for some of the on-the-field changes they have overseen, including the national underage leagues that have proved contentious in some circles.

Bradley is a strong backer of that plan and - in a lengthy interview on the LOI Weekly podcast - offered the view that there should be a countrywide division that starts at a younger age than the divisive U-13 level.

However, the league-winning manager holds the view that football people need a greater input in decisions around strategies and formats for the league, which are due to take place in the coming months, with uncertainty hanging over the 2021 season on account of Covid-19 concerns.

"I don't feel we're asked our opinion enough," said Bradley, "Stephen Henderson (Shels coach) has done tremendous work setting up a managers association. I know it's still not where he wants it to be but it's definitely something that needs to be in place.

"I just think that when football decisions are being made that affect everyone, the coaches and managers deserve an input. I don't think we get one. We get things relayed through your club.

"The secretary or someone from your club will go and represent the club but, for me, that's not good enough. I don't see the harm in inviting managers into a room and having a chat and saying 'this is where we're going and what's your opinion on it.' We won't all agree. That's fine.

"I understand we might have an opinion and someone might come back with a financial reason why it's not possible. But we should be asked for one."

Bradley said the discussion around the FAI needs to look to the future after the turbulence of the end of the John Delaney era and he says new CEO Jonathan Hill should be supported.

"What went on off the pitch, it's happened now. It's wrong, what went on was scandalous but we've got to give the new CEO a chance and hope they can bring us forward

"On the pitch, there's some really good work going on behind the scenes. Ruud Dokter deserves tremendous credit for the national leagues. It's a positive step. People will complain that it's too young to be elite (the U-13 league) but, for me, we can go younger.

"The quicker we can put players in really uncomfortable situations for them to learn, the better."

"We've some really good coaches," he continued, praising Niall Harrison's work in that department and the quality of the various national underage managers, "And players are improving. We're in a good place. But off the pitch we need to improve."

In a wide-ranging chat, Bradley also spoke of Rovers' future plans after ending their nine-year wait for the trophy, asserting that his group of players are only getting started and would have hit another level this year if they'd been given a full season to show what they can do.

He admitted that they will have to plan for 2021 scenarios both with and without Jack Byrne, with the Ireland international sure to be the subject of winter interest.

Bradley added that other clubs should be looking to follow the lead of Rovers by entering a second team in the First Division.

Online Editors