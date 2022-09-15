Stephen Bradley insists Shamrock Rovers must ‘cut out the mistakes’ and learn lessons from defeat in Gent

Stephen Bradley says that he and his Shamrock Rovers players have to learn lessons from their Europa Conference League defeat to Gent in Belgium and stop giving away soft goals.

Rovers finished on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline, though their group looks wide open as Norwegian side Molde, tipped by Bradley before the group phase started as the team most likely to win the group, lost 3-2 away to Djurgardens on Thursday night, Molde the next opponents for Rovers.

But the tie was effectively however when Gent were 2-0 up after 18 minutes and it's the concession of those early goals, in particular the second one which was gifted to Gent by a slip from Rovers defender Dan Cleary, that hurt, while Rovers failed to take some of the second half chances that came their way.

"The difference in the game is when you give up chances to teams like that they usually take them at vital moments," Bradley said after the game, absolving Cleary for blame and insisting that his own tactical approach and possession-based game forced Cleary into the error.

"The second goal is something that is on me. I ask the players to play that way in every game, so I take responsibility for that. When you give good players chances, usually they take them.

"The players are professional and we must make sure we improve with every game and cut out the mistakes at this level because nine times out of ten you get punished.

"Parts of the performance were good, parts were not, and if you don't start well in these games you are going to get punished. You can't give teams like that a leg up in the first 10, 15 minutes.

"We knew before we kicked a ball we were going to win, lose and draw. We will take this and move on," added the Rovers boss.

Meanwhile, Andy Lyons believes that the Hoops are good enough to compete at the top level in the European game - if they cut out errors at the back.

Rovers lost 3-0 away to Belgian side Gent, two goals scored in the first 18 minutes but Lyons, who will move to Championship side Blackpool in the new year, says he's seen enough from his team to hint they can earn points in the group.

"Obviously, we made mistakes. They happen in football, don't they? The good side they are, they obviously capitalised on that and took their chances," U21 cap Lyons said after the loss in Gent.

"On the other side, they made mistakes and unfortunately, we couldn't capitalise on them. On another day, we could have, I think we had three good chances in the second half. On another day, it could have went another way. But in the standard we're playing now, you make mistakes, we're going to take them.

"We knew they were a good side. We had a number of chances, I'm not saying we should have won the game but I think obviously we've made mistakes and they've capitalised on that and took their chances. But that's what we expected.

"We had chances. You get one, you never know what might happen. We move on from this and have a big game Sunday. So we'll concentrate on that now," Lyons said ahead of Sunday's FAI Cup quarter-final away to Derry City.