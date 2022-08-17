Stephen Bradley insists key duo won’t be leaving this season as Shamrock Rovers prepare for busy spell

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has asserted that in-demand duo Andy Lyons and Aidomo Emakhu will not be leaving the club before the close of the August transfer window.

Blackpool have had offers for Lyons rejected and the Rovers boss has indicated that the wing back is aware of the club’s position with a busy schedule ahead as group stage European football will overlap with the climax of the domestic season.

Emakhu has attracted interest from Millwall amongst others with Bradley confirming that an initial approach for the teenage striker has been knocked back without naming the club.

“We’ve had a few clubs in for him, we’ve had one make a bid and obviously it didn’t meet our valuation,” said Bradley. “There is definitely interest and teams looking at him. He won’t be going anywhere (before the end of this season). We’ve got an important few months coming up with the group stages, trying to defend our league and win the FAI Cup. We’re going to need everyone and Aidomo will definitely be part of that.

“There will be no-one leaving before the (UK) window closes,” continued Bradley, when asked about Lyons who only signed from Bohemians last winter. “With Andy, we’ve had serious interest. We’ve spoken with Andy and his agent right the way through it and it’s been easy to deal with. Like I said, they both understand, and Aidomo, and other players that we’ve got an important few months. There will be no one leaving.”

Bradley says that Rovers are looking at free agents to strengthen his squad – and they’ve had a handful in training – but they have yet to identify an individual who fits the bill.

An untimely bout of illness for Emakhu – a bug and not Covid – has ruled the Irish U19 international out of tomorrow’s Europa League playoff with Ferencvaros, thus meaning that Bradley is without six first-team squad members.

The front man is out through illness but should be back for next week’s return in Tallaght whereas Graham Burke and Chris McCann are in a race against time to make that game and will miss Sunday’s league encounter with Dundalk.

Simon Power has joined Roberto Lopes on the sidelines, while Ronan Finn is suspended for the Hungary trip.

Jack Byrne is closer to prolonged involvement after coming off the bench in Derry last week, while Bradley hinted that youngsters Justin Ferizaj and Gideon Tetteh may now have a better chance of involvement in a hectic period.

Bradley feels Ferencvaros are comparable to the Ludogorets side that narrowly edged them in the Champions League with the 37-year-old feeling travel issues strongly affected his side in a 3-0 first leg defeat. They’ve had a smooth trip to Hungary by comparison.

“I think they are very similar to Ludogorets, they played them a few weeks back and beat them but Ludogorets had changed their team,” he said.

“Their front three or four are very dynamic and quick, their full backs get forward well. We know it's a tough game but so was Ludogorets and at this level you don't get easy games.”

Rovers know they are assured of a place in the Europa Conference League group stages if they are knocked out of the Europa League.

They already are assured of €3.3m in UEFA prize money, yet that amount rises to above €4m if they can shock the Hungarian champions.



