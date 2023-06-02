Stephen Bradley: ‘If I can press charges I want to press charges. These people need to be held accountable’

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has insisted he wants charges brought against the individuals who chanted about his ill son Josh following last week’s defeat away to Cork City.

Bradley admitted he considered walking away from the game in response to the incident where he was taunted by a small group of Cork City supporters over his son’s cancer battle.

The Hoops boss has been in contact with Gardaí in Cork and is confident charges will be pressed. City also stated they had handed down lifetime bans to two supporters involved, adding that the pair have admitted their guilt and apologised.

Speaking after tonight’s 2-0 victory over Dundalk in Tallaght that saw Rovers go back top of the table, Bradley said he had mixed feelings when asked if he was happy the week was over.

"In one way yes, but in another way no because I want to go as far as possible. If I can press charges I want to press charges. These people need to be held accountable and I want everyone to know who they are. It’s not acceptable just to move on,” Bradley told RTE Sport.

When asked if he had received an apology from the individuals involved, he added: "I don’t want one. I think we are past that stage. I think it’s important now that the Gardai feel that we can push on and press charges. These people need to be named and shamed. Their neighbours, their kids, their wives, their jobs. Everyone needs to know who they are.

"We all love how passionate fans are for their own club. We love that and we don’t want to lose that. The support I have had throughout the country has been incredible, from Cork City and every club in the country. So a massive thank you to each and every one of them who has contacted the club, myself and gave their regards to Josh and the family. I can’t thank them enough and it shows how special football people in this country are.”