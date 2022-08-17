Stephen Bradley: I was willing to quit Shamrock Rovers after my son’s diagnosis

Stephen Bradley has revealed he was ready to quit as Shamrock Rovers manager in June when his son Josh was diagnosed with leukemia but the support of his wife and family motivated him to keep going.

Bradley is now in Hungary preparing for the first leg of the League of Ireland champions’ Europa League play-off with Ferencvaros, a big tie with a significant safety net in the form of a Europa Conference League group-stage place for the losers.

It has been an emotional summer for Bradley with his eight-year-old son receiving bad news that required urgent treatment.

The Rovers manager missed a week and has admitted he would have quit everything if that was what his wife Emma wanted.

But he was urged to keep working and is now in the midst of a fine European run which he says has a deeper meaning – with Bradley placing all of that above his ambition to go higher in the managerial world.

“It gives you a real reality check,” said Bradley. “I’m so lucky to have the wife I have and the family that allow me to be here and to do this. If she had said to me at the time, ‘it’s time to walk away’, I would have done it in a heartbeat.

“I missed an away game in Dundalk. I was in on the Monday (after) and again I was only allowed to do that because my wife said, ‘this is what you do and you don’t stop, this is for him’.

“I know the players had a meeting with the staff and were unbelievable in terms of just getting on with business and their incredible support for myself and my family, which I definitely needed at that point in time. I’ll be forever grateful for that,” added Bradley.