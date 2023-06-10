Stephen Bradley: ‘I really think we can go through the levels after the break’

Stephen Bradley has told his table-topping Shamrock Rovers players to enjoy their rest over the mid-season break and be ready to move up a few more gears for the tests ahead in the second half of the season.

The final round of games before the break was perfect for the Hoops as they had a comfortable win and clean sheet, a 4-0 dismissal of UCD, on a night when potential challengers Derry City and Bohemians drew with each other while St Patrick’s Athletic lost. There was an added boost from the fact that teenager Kieran Cruise marked his second game for the side, having overcome illness, to score his first senior goal.

Not all of the squad will get a rest as Roberto Lopes (Cape Verde) and Markus Poom (Estonia) are off on international duty but Bradley wants the squad to embrace the break, confident that they will be ready to reach their peak when the league resumes and the Champions League comes around.

"I always give the players time off, I think it's important," said Bradley. “We played 54 competitive games last year, it's a short season, the players have just over three and a half weeks off and they need this time off as we know in the second half of the season it will be busy and hectic, a lot of games and you demand a lot of them every day, physically and mentally. So they will have time off and they should enjoy it, switch off, spend time with family and friends.

"We're in a strong position, I always feel it's about getting this team to the break in a decent position, within touching distance of the top, we always felt that and if we are there, second half of the season we get strong, everything we do is geared for peaking in the second half of the season, we have done that in the last few seasons. Players need time off but they will come back. It's about focusing and going up the levels, I feel we have shown signs of it but we can really go up the levels.

"When you train you have to peak at a certain time, we train in January to peak mid-season, we have always done that and if we can get the group to the break within touching distance of the top, we know we get stronger after the break. Now we are top there's so much more to come from this group. I really think we can go through the levels after the break,” he added.

"We were very good against UCD, we'd had a tough week, two big games so Friday night was about staying at them levels and not coming off them and we did that, we played some good football, at a good tempo, scored some good goals and got the young boys [Kieran Cruise and Conan Noonan] on the pitch which was important.”

Aaron Greene was sent for an x-ray after picking up an injury which forced him off midway through the first half but Bradley is hopeful that there is no serious damage. “We think he's ok, it's sore but we don't think he has broken anything,” he said.