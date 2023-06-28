Stephen Bradley happy for Robbie Keane as Shamrock Rovers eye Euro options

Stephen Bradley enjoyed Shamrock Rovers' win over Derry City on Monday, but he would rather swerve Robbie Keane in Europe. Photo: Sportsfile

Stephen Bradley and Stephen McPhail were able to travel to Iceland in good form yesterday, the three points in the bag from their Monday meeting with Derry City giving Shamrock Rovers a seven-point cushion at the top of the Premier Division table heading into the period where Europe can blur the focus.

Bradley and McPhail were scouting Rovers’ potential Champions League opponents from the four-team preliminary tournament in the Nordic country – but, in the aftermath of the Derry win, the Rovers boss smiled when asked about the prospect of facing his pal Robbie Keane later in the year.

Part of Keane’s coaching education has been dropping into Rovers and Bradley spoke with Ireland’s record goalscorer after his appointment by Maccabi Tel Aviv was confirmed.

With Keane’s side engaged in the Europa Conference League qualifiers, there’s a possibility that Rovers could end up in their sights later in the year. They cannot meet before the group stages, as the Hoops can only play fellow domestic champions. Bradley would have mixed feelings about that prospect.

“He knows everything we do,” he laughed. “We’ll go 4-4-2 and go long when we play them! That would be a problem for both of us. Hopefully, we don’t meet.

​“I’m delighted for him. Obviously, he has been in and around the Ireland set-up, Leeds, Middlesbrough, and he has been in with us a lot. When you are around Robbie and you have private conversations with him, in terms of football, he really loves the game. He really wants to learn the game.

“He was working with UEFA in terms of going to games and tournaments, and I know he loved that aspect of it in terms of the learning he was getting from it. He is a real student of the game and he deserves it. I really, really hope he is successful,” continued Bradley, who reckons Keane will have no issues with the pressure in Israel.

“It’s a difficult one, but that’s Robbie, isn’t it? He has done things hard all through his career.”

Bradley acknowledged that his Rovers side needed to do the ugly things well in their 1-0 success over Derry, and he felt that both sides were below par.

Ruaidhrí Higgins argued that his team were unlucky after enjoying long spells of possession, yet Bradley shrugged off that suggestion.

“They had possession, but we deserved to win. You can’t mistake having 50 passes in your own half as something that’s productive,” he said. “I don’t think it was a high-quality game, there was a lot of mistakes, a lot of sloppiness. That’s after the week’s break and the two games. You could see that in the performance from both teams.”

Bradley is hopeful that Neil Farrugia will be fine after feeling something in his hamstring, while Jack Byrne was taken off as a precaution with a knee issue. Rovers will play their home leg in Europe on July 12.​