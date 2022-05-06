Stephen Bradley hails Shamrock Rovers' win after 'hectic week'

Danny Mandroiu of Shamrock Rovers celebrates with teammate Andy Lyons after scoring their side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A serene ending to a stressful week for all involved with Shamrock Rovers.

Hoops fans woke up on Friday morning fearing their manager would leave but, after Stephen Bradley shunned Lincoln, the celebratory mood was prolonged by a fixture where they never looked in danger of losing anything.

In truth, the cheerful pre-match atmosphere was replaced by the hum of discussion for long phases of this game as it became clear this would be a one sided contest.

All the drama had played itself out in the preliminaries with Bradley holding talks with Rovers officials across Thursday which convinced him to stay.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Finn Harps

Discussions with skipper Ronan Finn and the influence of Dermot Desmond also contributed to his decision to turn down a job in League One, a move that has raised eyebrows both here and in the UK.

Naturally enough, Bradley had to address the issue of the day, admitting he had faced a dilemma while also asserting that, in the past, League of Ireland managers have 'jumped' at the first chance. He's taking a more calculated approach to his own development.

The passing of his grandmother had added another layer to the emotion of a pressurised few days.

“It was a strange week, a hectic week," said Bradley.

"With the passing of my grandmother, it obviously hit my family hard. And it was big decision to make, a difficult decision because they are a really good club with really good people. It shows we're doing something well, it's always nice to get recognised.

"They (Lincoln) have a really good plan, it's a club going in the right direction. But so are we, and I felt we’ve started to build something here and we feel we owe it to those around us, players and staff, to finish what we started."

Bradley referenced the importance of his chat with Finn, while confirming that assistant Glenn Cronin and sporting director Stephen McPhail were due to go with him so they had a long discussion too.

"We sat down and had a good conversation, the three of us and people around us decided that is the place for us right now," said the 37-year-old.

"I had a really good chat with Ronan, an honest chat, an open chat, about the group, where we are and what we can achieve and have achieved already. He definitely played a part.

"We obviously weighed everything up and had a good long think about it and had a chat. But it comes down to sometimes you feel we’re not quite finished and we get that feeling that there is more to come from this group, more to come from us, as a collective and hopefully we can prove that this year."

Retaining the title and progress in Europe are the priority. Three points here help with the former, although uncompetitive fixtures can lull them into a false sense of security as regards the latter.

The Hoops were sloppy at times in the first half as regards defensive application, and yet it was still game over at the break.

Roberto Lopes fired home the opener after a goalmouth scramble before a delightful team move featuring a Rory Gaffney pass and Sean Gannon delivery ended with Danny Mandroiu chesting home.

Mandroiu added another from a superb Jack Byrne delivery. Harps effectively started with five defenders and Ethan Boyle ahead of them but they let the champions play out far too easily and find their rhythm.

Still, Yoyo Mahdy and Ethan Boyle wasted chances when the margin was one and a Conor Tourish header before the break showed the dangers in switching off.

Bradley was able to make a triple sub at the break, though, with Byrne, Rory Gaffney and Lee Grace removed with Monday's visit of Sligo Rovers and a top two showdown with Derry City next Friday in mind.

Heroics from visiting stopper Mark McGinley aligned with brave blocks and the woodwork stopped Rovers from adding to their tally with teenage talent Aidomo Emakhu devoid of luck and Bradley exasperated by the near misses. In the context of the week, this was something which was outside his control.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Gannon, Lopes, Grace (Hoare 45); Lyons (Cotter 60), Towell, McCann, Kavanagh; Byrne (Burke 45), Mandroiu (Greene 60); Gaffney (Emakhu 45).

Finn Harps: McGinley, Rainey, Alkan, Tourish, Slevin, Donelon; Devers, Boyle, McNamee (Rudden 72); Mihaljevic (McDermott 89), Mahdy (Logue 82).

Referee: Tom Owen (Wales).