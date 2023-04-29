Stephen Bradley hails ‘character and resilience’ of Hoops after battling win over Sligo

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley hailed his players for showing a different side to their game as they saw off a battling Sligo Rovers display to move four points off the top of the Premier Division.

Johnny Kenny’s strike against his boyhood club, his fourth in six starts, and Trevor Clarke’s second-half finish earned the champions their fifth win in six games.

But they were made to work for it against a spirited Sligo Rovers outfit, whose high press made it difficult for the Hoops at times, with New Zealand international Max Mata and academy graduate Kailin Barlow going close for the visitors, who had held Shamrock Rovers to three draws in their previous five clashes.

Bradley labelled the Bit O’Red as the best team his side have come up against so far in 2023, and praised his players for grinding out the win, with the four-in-a-row chasers now unbeaten in nine games.

“I thought Sligo Rovers were the best team we have played this year,” said Bradley after the Tallaght Stadium victory.

“We knew how they would come and play and how they would try and press. Our distances were too big and we left too many areas for them to play. They punished us in the first half and created a number of chances. You could see early on our decision making wasn’t quite there and that was credit to Sligo.

“I knew if we weren't at our levels they would cause us real problems and they did that. They are very, very good.

“I thought we had to show a different aspect of our characteristics. We showed real character and resilience to go and get the win. In a lot of our games we have been brilliant this year. Friday was a different quality we had to show and we did that.”

Bradley was pleased with the ruthless edge his side showed, who made their chances count, as Kenny and Clarke both found the net for the second week running to secure the three points.

“I don’t know how many games this year where we have had 15 or 20 chances and not scored, against Sligo we probably had three chances and scored two of them,” added the Hoops boss, ahead of Monday's trip to second-placed Derry City.

“When that happens you have to grind it out, show your different qualities and we did that. I think we’re in a good place, I’ve been saying that for weeks. I think we’ve been very, very good. We’re unbeaten since Derry (March 3), against St Pat’s last week (2-0 win) we were very good.”

The champions travel to the Brandywell on Bank Holiday Monday looking to avenge their 2-1 defeat last month. Just a point separates the sides after the FAI Cup champions defeated St Pat’s 2-0 last Friday, while Rovers could overtake Derry and go into second place with a win.

Bradley expects Rory Gaffney and Simon Power to be back for the clash and says he was reluctant to risk Ronan Finn against Sligo Rovers after he picked up a knock.

“Ronan came on last week but he picked up a knock in training. He said he was fine but I just didn't want to take that risk considering he’s only back, and then missing him for four or five weeks if something happens. He’ll be available for Monday. Sean Gannon, Sean Kavanagh and Dylan Watts will still probably be another 10 days.”