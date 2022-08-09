Stephen Bradley can enjoy his finest hour in Skopje, vindicating his decision to stay at Shamrock Rovers

Six years and one month ago, Stephen Bradley took charge of Shamrock Rovers for the first time. It was a European tie where his team was chasing a two-goal deficit.

The caretaker boss, who was convinced to take temporary control after Pat Fenlon was shown the door following a first-leg defeat to RoPS of Finland, was unable to turn the game around. A 1-1 draw was not enough.

In those early years of Bradley’s tenure, it always felt like he was playing catch-up. He arrived into the gig in a summer where Dundalk were turning heads around the continent and when Bradley was appointed boss on a full-time basis, Rovers remained in the shadows.

When Dundalk came to Tallaght and scored five early in the 2018 campaign, a large section of Hoops fans called for his head, but Rovers stayed patient. Bradley gave a debut to a 16-year-old keeper named Gavin Bazunu, and the rest is history, to some degree.

The FAI Cup was scooped in 2019 and back-to-back league titles have followed, with the Covid era denting a degree of the excitement. But the box left unticked is progression to European group stage football, the achievement which really puts a team on the map in the eyes of the Irish sporting progress.

Rovers can secure the ticket if they complete the job against FC Shkupi of North Macedonia in Skopje tonight. A spot in the league phase of the Conference League, the realistic target at the beginning of the run, will be in the back pocket with a round to spare and they’ll get a free hit at the Europa League against either Qarabag or Ferencvaros.

The importance cannot be overstated. Fittingly, as if to reflect a new position of control, it’s a role reversal from Bradley’s Finnish bow in 2016. Rovers have arrived there with a two-goal lead to protect.

This is very much his team, and tonight will test their maturity. No players remain from that maiden voyage, with Bradley steadily assembling his own group, a combination of players they have signed and improved and then a core of tried and trusted individuals picked up from elsewhere.

The club has changed behind the scenes too, with Dermot Desmond’s decision to take a 25pc stake in 2019 altering the make-up of the board. Australian-based Hoops fan Ray Wilson and club members had shared ownership to that point. Desmond has his people on the board, but while such developments can be unsettling for a manager in situ, Bradley enjoys a strong relationship with the newcomers. They played their part in his decision to turn down the chance to move to Lincoln earlier this year.

The prospect of a European run was on the mind, too, and while the acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) suffered by his son Josh has put all life decisions in perspective, Bradley’s decision to stay put will be vindicated if Rovers cross the group stage threshold. His profile will soar.

It is a tactical test. If there’s a criticism of Bradley’s European record as Rovers boss, it’s the concession of goals on their travels. Four in Estonia last year ultimately cost them a Conference League group stage shot, while successive Champions League exits to Slovan Bratislava and Ludogorets were a product of conceding two and three, respectively. What is different, however, is that they were all first-leg encounters.

Rovers have something to protect in Skopje, and it’s a tactical test. Shkupi are better going forward and especially dangerous shooting from distance. Sitting off them would be a risk. They gamble and leave gaps that the Hoops can exploit - inviting pressure could be disastrous.

“There’s going to be moments in the game where they are going to have their spells, and we’re going to have to understand that and control that. And then there’s going to be times where we’re going to have to go and win the game. It’s going to take a bit of everything,” said Bradley, who is without defensive shield Chris McCann but does have Jack Byrne in the mix again.

His players say they have been well briefed on the task. Striker Rory Gaffney knows that his work-rate can dictate the outcome. “That’s one thing I really learned from the gaffer, the importance of the team press,” asserted Gaffney, who said he prefers his role at Rovers to the long-ball football he played in the UK. “You’re in the team to try and score goals, but thankfully with this manager, you’re not just judged on that.”

Snap judgments might have cost Bradley his job. Tonight, in a city that has been a graveyard for Irish international teams, he can steer his club to the next level.