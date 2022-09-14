Stephen Bradley calls on Shamrock Rovers to emulate Conference League opponents Gent and become group stage regulars

Stephen Bradley wants his Shamrock Rovers side to follow the example of group stage regulars KAA Gent and make sure that their presence in that stage of UEFA competition is not a once-in-a-decade affair.

Rovers have travelled to Belgium to face Gent, a side who have been unable to dominate domestically, just one league title back in 2014/15, but are something of a force in Europe, with appearances in the latter stages of the Champions League, Europa League and the Europa Conference League.

This is only the second time to contest the group stages in Rovers' history, and Bradley maintains that for the club to really progress, they have to make it an annual event.

"They’re a club that have been very good for the last few years in Europe. You just see the level they’ve played at," Bradley says of Gent.

"We’re in the group stages this year. The last time we were in the group stages was a long time ago (2011) and we don’t want that to be the case again.

"We want this to become regular for this club and we want to keep building and make the club bigger and stronger and everyone is working extremely hard to do so, the board, the players, the staff, the fans.

"I think we’re on the right path but we need to keep working to make sure that this is a regular occurrence for us and we’re playing in stadiums like this in games like this every year. That has to be our aim," Bradley added.

Meanwhile, Gary O'Neill says the Hoops are relaxed about the task of taking on the top seeds, away from home, as the pressure of trying to win through to the next round is off.

Rovers are in Belgium to face Gent after beginning the group campaign with a creditable 0-0 draw at home to Swedish outfit Djurgardens.

"I was in a room with Ronan Finn, we were talking about it, it's a bit of a more relaxed feel this time around when it's not qualifying for the Europa League, when you have to change it from the first leg or hold a league or whatever it is, it's a more relaxed feel," says Kerry native O'Neill.

"Obviously this league we want to be competitive and these are the types of games you look forward to.

"I think we're in the group to be competitive. I think we showed last week we will be competitive in this group. It's not something I want to come into it and say 'it's a bonus,' we want to be really competitive," added O'Neill, who denied that away form in Europe would be an issue for the Hoops.

"Our home form has been really good over the last 12 months whether that be in the Champions League, Europa League, in the Conference League and domestically, our home form has been brilliant, our away form has gone against us in Europe but it's not something that we are too worried about," he added.