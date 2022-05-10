Stephen Bradley admits Shamrock Rovers were ‘miles off’ before his half-time changes against Sligo Rovers

Stephen Bradley was unhappy with his team's performance against Sligo Rovers in the first half. Photo: Sportsfile

They are top of the pile heading into Friday's test against their closest challengers Derry City, but Stephen Bradley admits that his Shamrock Rovers side were "miles off" in the first half of their win at home to Sligo Rovers.

Bradley, having made seven changes to the side which beat Finn Harps last week, reacted to a sloppy, scoreless first 45 minutes against Sligo by making four substitutions at the break.

And those subs all played a role, especially Graham Burke with a hat-trick, as a second-half revival earned a 3-1 win.

"We had to have a chat about it at half-time because it wasn't good enough by our standards. We were playing too many negative passes and allowing Sligo to press," says Bradley.

"You make seven or eight changes, so you are not going to have the rhythm that you have with a settled eleven. I think that's quite obvious, but you can still play with our energy levels and tempo, aggression.

"They were not there. I do accept that if you make that many changes, you are ridding yourself of goals, but we were still miles off.

"I just think that everyone's levels went up in the second half. The quartet who came in were brilliant, Chris McCann settled us, Rory Gaffney was outstanding up top, Graham gets his hat-trick and Andy Lyons wins the ball back for our third goal.

"All four of them had an impact. But in the first half, we were really off it, it was really disappointing. The second half was more like us," added Bradley, aware that Sligo had been a bogey side for his team this term, with two draws in their previous two meetings.

"We knew how they would come and play, how they would press us. We just didn't take advantage of it. Had they been a goal up in the first half, we could not have complained. So we were lucky to get in 0-0 at half-time. They have obviously taken points off us, so it was a concern," he added.

"The spaces were there in the first half, but we were just not bright enough to see them. In the second half, the same spaces were there and we exploited them.

"We were probably lucky after the first half to be level, I thought that we were really poor. They probably should have been a goal or two up. We were slow and sloppy and really negative in our play. In the second half, we were a lot better, we played with more tempo and more aggression and deserved to win."

Derry, having lost their eight-point lead to see Rovers go top, now regroup for Friday's game in Tallaght Stadium.