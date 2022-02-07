‘Staying at Bohs was the right decision’ – Dawson Devoy looking forward to new LOI season

Ireland U21 cap Dawson Devoy says he made the right decision in turning down a cross-channel move in the January transfer window to stick around with Bohemians.

A key player for Bohs last season, Devoy was the subject of offers after the season ended and appeared to be joining the LOI exodus to the UK, as MK Dons tabled an offer, triggering a release clause in his contract which is believed to be €150,000. But Devoy opted to stay in Dublin.

"Last season I had a good season but at this time I thought it was best to stay with Bohs because I have developed so much here. There are no better coaches in the country, so staying at Bohs was the right decision for me. I'm really looking forward to this season and kicking on again," Devoy told the club's website.

While Bohs have lost key players such as Georgie Kelly, Keith Buckley, Rob Cornwall and Andy Lyons, Devoy says he's excited by the arrival of new faces, especially striker Ryan Cassidy, signed on loan from Watford.

"I would know Ryan from Watford and from before, when I was with St Kevin's, I know him a long time and it's good to see his face again," he says, keen to push for more goals next season.

"Keith (Long) is on to me about getting into the box more, hitting the target more, I want more goals and assists."