Stalemate in breathless Dublin derby as Bohemians and St Pat’s share the points in Inchicore

St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Bohemians 0

The battle between Jonathan Afolabi and Joe Redmond was always going to be a big factor in this Dublin derby, but in the end, neither were left satisfied as the spoils were shared.

It’s a case of as you were as St Pat’s remain second with Bohs one spot beneath them by a point, but both sides will consider it an opportunity missed after seeing champions Shamrock Rovers drop two points at Tolka Park.

Having scored in seven successive games, there was no goal this time for July Player of the Month Afolabi, who was well marshalled by centre-halves Redmond and Jay McGrath.

League of Ireland Premier Division review

Saints substitute Thomas Lonergan and Conor Carty were each denied a winner by the post late on before Bohemians’ James Akintunde missed a sitter in the dying minutes.

The Saints remain unbeaten in their last six, with Bohs now unbeaten in five, after a feisty derby that could have swung either way. Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was also in attendance at Richmond Park amongst the sold-out crowd of 5,011.

Both sides manufactured half-chances amidst a frantic opening quarter of an hour, as opposing goalkeepers James Talbot and Dean Lyness made a mess of clearances at either end.

McGrath was shown the first booking of the night for a needless, crunching challenge on Afolabi, as the hosts dealt well with some early corners from Bohs.

Jason McClelland went close to putting the Saints ahead on 17 minutes, forcing a brilliant low save from Talbot after a clever lay-off by league top scorer Chris Forrester.

Bohs centre-half Kacper Radowski breathed a sigh of relief on 27 minutes when his loose header back to Talbot allowed Conor Carty a sight of goal, but the 21-year-old’s effort was just over the bar.

St Pat’s were finding most of their joy from long balls forward with Carty hunting them down, but the final two chances of the first half fell to Danny Grant, but the former Ireland U-21 cap hit the first into Lyness’ arms before his second sailed over.

Talbot was glad to see Kian Leavy’s effort roll just wide of his post after the restart on his first Saints start.

Jordan Flores tested Lyness before Afolabi, who was kept very quiet by McGrath and Redmond, saw his shot well blocked.

The hosts protested for a penalty after the hour mark as the ball appeared to strike the arm of Bohs skipper Keith Buckley inside the box, but the referee wasn’t interested.

The home crowd groaned as they watched Lonergan and Carty each hit the post seconds apart before an unmarked Akintunde saw his header agonisingly crash off the crossbar.

Both sides pushed for the winner, but each had to settle for a point.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Lyness; Curtis, Redmond, McGrath, Breslin; Murphy, Forrester; McClelland (Lonergan 77), Leavy (Nolan 62), Doyle (Melia 77); Carty (McCormack.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Buckley, Nowak, Radowski, Kirk; McDonnell (McManus 77), Flores; Connolly (Akintunde 69), Clarke (Coote 89), Grant (McDaid 69); Afolabi.

REF: R Harvey.