St Pat’s winger Darragh Burns on Hibs’ radar as duo set for Dundalk return

Hibernian are looking to bring in a second face from the League of Ireland market with St Patrick's Athletic winger Darragh Burns on their list of winter transfer targets along with Sligo Rovers starlet Johnny Kenny.

Sligo Rovers forward Kenny was a guest of Hibs at their league match with Dundee on Tuesday.

And independent.ie understands that 19-year-old Saints winger Burns has been invited to Hibs' League Cup final clash with Celtic on Sunday.

Kenny is wanted by both Hibernian and Celtic and a €150,000 release clause in his contract means a January move is very much on the cards.

The situation with the highly-rated Burns is not as straightforward as there is no such clause in his deal and he is under contract so a move would be dependent on the Saints accepting an offer.

It's believed that several English clubs - including League One side Oxford - are also tracking the progress of Burns who is in the process of changing his allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic.

The Dubliner who lives in Meath has a father from Belfast and has played competitively underage for the north.

But managerless Hibs are clearly keeping an eye on the Irish market and have identified Burns as a player with prospects.

He starred for the Inchicore club in his first full season as a senior pro and played a big part in their march to FAI Cup success.

New Saints boss Tim Clancy could do without the departure of another important player with Robbie Benson set to confirm his return to Dundalk with Stephen O'Donnell tomorrow.

John Mountney is also expected to make the same journey, while the Saints are facing competition to re-sign Matty Smith.

A major worry is that out of contract defender Lee Desmond is strongly eyeing up a move to America, an option he has considered in the past that has become live again.

However, Clancy will bring in Mark Doyle from his former club Drogheda and James Brown and Joe Redmond could also make the same move. Doyle and Brown did both have options overseas but they enjoy a strong relationship with Clancy.

Meanwhile, Dundalk have announced that Patrick Hoban has signed a new long-term deal with the club which is believed to be a three year deal.

Hoban said the appointment of O'Donnell was a major factor in his decision to stay. The Galwegian is also targeting the club's all time goalscoring record.

He is on 125 goals with Joey Donnelly's historic figure of 142 in his sights.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to sign a long-term deal. Seeing Stevie come in the door definitely made things clearer for me to sign back and, hopefully, finish my career here," said Hoban.

“Last year, no one knew where they stood but it’s good now that the takeover has happened and the new owners have brought Stevie in as head coach. That is massive for the club and I’m really excited to start working with him.

“I have a record in sight and I want to create history here,” he said. There’s only a small minority of people who set records like that at clubs and I want to be one of them. I want to smash the record and leave something there for a player to try and emulate in the future.

“I didn’t want to go anywhere else. My life is here and I love being here and being in town. There is a real buzz around the place again and now we can start to concentrate on working hard next year and building something again.”

O'Donnell hailed the news, stating that: “This is the start of something new and exciting at the club and Pat is really keen to be a part of it.

"He will be a mainstay of it in regards to his character and his presence around the place. Getting him on board is a great starting point to build around.”