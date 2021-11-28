St Pat’s v Bohs: How the players rated in FAI Cup final

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC

VITEZSLAV JAROS 8

Hailed by management as he brought the curtain down on Irish stay with big saves at the end of extra-time. The 20-year-old has been an excellent addition.

SAM BONE 6

The right-back was set a tough task trying to shackle Liam Burt and it swung both directions before Bone ran out of steam towards the end of regulation time.

PADDY BARRETT 6

The big defender threw himself into the physical battle but that came at a cost when he was forced to leave the pitch in the second half. Had one tough first-half moment.

LEE DESMOND 7

Popular with his teammates because of a work ethic that sets an example and he was solid here although extra-time was challenging for the Saints defence.

IAN BERMINGHAM 7

He was asked some difficult questions as the game became more stretched but the veteran hung in there for the duration.

JAMIE LENNON 6

The midfielder was desperately unlucky to be denied by a fine James Talbot save and was replaced in the second half.

ALFIE LEWIS 7

The Englishman has proved to be an excellent signing and he was clever in his use of the ball before eventually running out of gas.

DARRAGH BURNS 7

Started on the right and switched to the left and the teenager ran himself into the ground without necessarily getting the breaks in the final third. Proper talent.

CHRIS FORRESTER 7

His individual goal was the moment of the match after he adapted to a few different tasks within the 120 minutes.

ROBBIE BENSON 8

He was exceptionally good for a player who hasn’t played a huge amount of football this term and his big-game experience stood out. Winning peno the icing on the cake.

MATTY SMITH 6

Lacked the service he needs to deliver and was unable to impact events, to his frustration.

BENCH IMPACT 7

All played a role with Jak Hickman clearing off the line, teen James Abankwah calm. Billy King, Ronan Coughlan and Jay McClelland all scored in the shoot-out.

BOHEMIANS

JAMES TALBOT 8

Defeat is tough to take for the Bohs ’keeper who made an excellent first-half save and did save a penalty in the shoot-out too.

ANDY LYONS 6

The right-back hasn’t finished the season especially well and he didn’t really get to show his attacking prowess until the end.

ROB CORNWALL 7

He’s one of the Bohs players considering a future overseas and the stalwart will be missed as he’s become a solid operator – made one big second-half block.

CIARÁN KELLY 6

Much improved this term but this was a frustrating day for the defender as injury cut short his contribution at a vital stage.

TYREKE WILSON 6

Preferred to Anto Breslin and was engaged in a tit-for-tat battle with Darragh Burns and then Billy King but penalty miss will trouble him.

KEITH BUCKLEY 6

If he departs for Australia as expected, a sad way to go out as he was caught out by his old pal Chris Forrester just before he was replaced.

DAWSON DEVOY 7

Struggled in the first half with Pat’s numerical strength in midfield but to his credit he actually got better as the game went on.

ALI COOTE 6

The Aviva Stadium holds happy memories for the Scot and he takes up good positions but will be annoyed by big missed chance.

ROSS TIERNEY 7

Hard one to assess as he took the wrong option on several occasions yet his battery power and clever runs actually swung the game in Bohs favour in extra-time

LIAM BURT 7

He was the biggest threat for Bohs in the first half where Pat’s were on top, but those exertions took their toll.

GEORGIE KELLY 6

Tough experience for the league’s top scorer as injury was clearly inhibiting him and he could only make it to the hour mark. He wasn’t at the same level as we’ve become used to seeing.

BENCH IMPACT 7

All five subs made an impact with Rory Feely scoring, Promise Omochere and Stephen Mallon dangerous, and Conor Levingston and Keith Ward helping in the middle but they had mixed fortunes in the shoot-out.

