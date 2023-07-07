St Pat’s suffer late leveller as attentions turn to Europe

St Pat’s 1 Cork City 1

Cork City goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks is beaten for St Patrick's Athletic's first goal, scored by Jake Mulraney, during the LOI Premier Division match at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

With European action on the horizon, St Patrick’s Athletic will leave for Luxembourg next week considering what could have been, as a late, late Cork City leveller denied the Saints the chance to close the gap at the top to two points.

St Pat’s were made to pay for not hitting top gear, as Jake Mulraney’s stunning first-half was cancelled out by Ruairi Keating’s 93rd minute strike, as the Saints remain in second place ahead of next Wednesday’s Europa Conference League clash against F91 Dudelange.

The late drama denied St Pat’s a ninth win in 12 under Jon Daly as they missed a golden opportunity to close the gap on leaders Shamrock Rovers, in front of a 3,945-strong crowd at Richmond Park.

Although Cork remain in ninth, two points behind Drogheda United, Keating’s eight goal of the season may prove crucial in the race to avoid the play-off spot, on a night where new signing Tiernan Brooks had a debut to forget after going off injured before the hour mark.

Jamie Lennon’s thumping half-volley was well saved early on by Cork goalkeeper Brooks, on the day he signed on loan from Notts County.

After a dull, stop-start affair, not helped by five injury stoppages, both sides found themselves struggling in the final third before a moment of pure magic from St Pat’s winger Mulraney broke the deadlock on 38 minutes.

The 27-year-old picked up the ball on the right-flank, cut inside and jinked past John O’Donovan with ease before firing a rocket into Brooks’ top corner, leaving the Ireland U-21 cap with no chance to net his sixth of the season, and third against Cork this term.

Cork almost levelled seconds after the restart, but Anthony Breslin was in the right place at the right time to superbly divert Cian Coleman’s header off the line.

Jamie Lennon saw his shot sail high over the bar, before Jimmy Corcoran replaced Brooks in the visiting goal, after the debutant went down injured twice in the first half, while winger Conor Drinan came on for his Cork debut too.

Mulraney’s strike cracked the post soon afterwards before Canadian defender David Norman Jr made his Saints bow, as Daly switched his side to a back-three.

But Cork’s persistence paid off as Keating fired into Dean Lyness’ bottom corner with seconds left. After a frustrating night against the Leesiders, its Luxembourg next for the Saints.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC - Lyness; Brockbank (Murphy 62), Curtis, McGrath, Breslin; Lennon; Mulraney, Forrester (Timmermans 90), McCormack (Lonergan 74); M Doyle (Norman 62), Carty (E Doyle 74).

CORK CITY – Brooks (Corcoran 55); Custovic, Hakkinen (Coleman 46), Honohan, O’Donovan (Drinan 55); Coffey, Bolger (Gilchrist 83), O’Brien-Whitmarsh; Owolabi (Murphy 65), Keating, Bargary.

REF – D Dunne.