St Pat's star Brandon Miele receives two-year ban for violation of anti-doping rules
Independent.ie
Brandon Miele has received a two year ban from football for a violation of anti-doping rules.
The winger has been sanctioned for 'refusing or failing' to submit a full sample after St Patrick's Athletic's Premier Division game with Sligo Rovers last April.
Online Editors