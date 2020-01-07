Sport League of Ireland

Tuesday 7 January 2020

St Pat's star Brandon Miele receives two-year ban for violation of anti-doping rules

Brandon Miele of St Patrick's Athletic
Brandon Miele of St Patrick's Athletic
Daniel McDonnell

Daniel McDonnell

Brandon Miele has received a two year ban from football for a violation of anti-doping rules.

The winger has been sanctioned for 'refusing or failing' to submit a full sample after St Patrick's Athletic's Premier Division game with Sligo Rovers last April.

More to follow...

Online Editors

The Left Wing: Team of the Decade, Christmas derbies and a new era for Ireland

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport