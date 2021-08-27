St Pat’s spot on in Cork to book FAI Cup quarter-final place

Alfie Lewis of St Patrick's Athletic scores his side's winning penalty in the shoot-out during the FAI Cup second round match against Cork City at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It was a night of penalties for St Pat’s as a late one from Chris Forrester and an even later equaliser from City’s Barry Coffey saw this FAI Cup clash end up in a shoot-out which saw the Dubliners eventually progress.

Based on the first half alone, you wouldn’t have thought that there were 15 places separating the sides as the visitors were slow in possession and created very little in the first 45 although they did finish it strongly with Jason McLelland forcing a good save from goalkeeper Mark McNulty.

City remained the better team in the second period but they just couldn’t make it count on the scoreboard with Dylan McGlade, Alec Byrne, and Cian Murphy striking their best attempts.

Pat’s would punish them late in proceedings when Forrester (left) found the bottom corner from the penalty spot but City showed their character and equalised in the 95th minute with a close-range finish from Coffey.

After an uneventful extra time, a penalty shootout was required, and misses from Coffey and Crowley allowed Alfie Lewis to convert the winner to send Pats through.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Walker, Coleman, Heaven (Bargary 89), Hurley; Crowley, Byrne, Coffey, McGlade; Murphy (Bolger 103), Whitmarsh (Kennedy 59).

ST PAT’S: Jaros; Hickman, Abankwah (Griffin 78), Bermingham, McLelland; Lennon, Lewis; Burns (Nwoko 95), Forrester, King; Coughlan (Melvin-Lambert 59).

Ref: D Tomney.