St Pat's sign teenage English striker Nahum Melvin-Lambert on loan from Reading

St Patrick's Athletic have raided the loan market again to sign English striker Nahum Melvin-Lambert from Reading.

The 18-year-old has been involved in League Cup and FA Cup matches for Reading this term and has been given the number nine shirt at Inchicore after Stephen O'Donnell swooped for his services.

Pat's were on the lookout for a front man and they had Ronan Murray in on trial but he joined Drogheda yesterday when it became clear O'Donnell had another player in mind.

"I’m delighted to get Nahum on board, we are very happy to have him and to get it done before the (Thursday night) deadline," said O'Donnell.

"He has a great goal-scoring record in the Reading U23s and has scored six goals in his last eleven games and twelve in total this season. Nahum will give us a lot more attacking options. He is excited about the move and about getting going in League of Ireland first team football.”

O'Donnell has already signed midfielder Alfie Lewis from West Ham following on from the notable arrival of Czech goalkeeper Vitezslav Zaros from the fringes of the Liverpool squad.

The latest capture sees this as a good move for his development.

"I’m very happy to have joined St Pat’s and I’m looking forward to getting started. I’ve had good conversations with Stephen (O’Donnell) after my agent told me about the option to go on loan," said Melvin-Lambert.

"I have heard a lot about the club and the league. This is a great opportunity for me, it’s an exciting challenge and one I’m ready for.

"I’m looking forward to the physical side and the competitiveness of the league and to playing in games with points on the line."

