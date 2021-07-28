St Pat's sign Malta international Kyrian Nwoko after Linfield move falls through

St Patrick's Athletic head coach Stephen O'Donnell after his side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Drogheda United at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

St Patrick's Athletic have completed the signing of Maltese international Kyrian Nwoko after Brexit scuppered his proposed move to Northern Irish champions Linfield.

Work permit issues led to the deal collapsing and Stephen O'Donnell swooped to bring in the well regarded 24 year attacker who has scored three times for his country.

Nwoko joins on loan from Valletta until the end of the season with reports from Malta suggesting the Saints will then have an option to buy him.

"We are really happy to sign Kyrian in on loan until the end of the year," said O'Donnell.

"He has played 21 times for his country and scored goals, while he has also won a couple of league titles in Malta, he's a very good player who will add a lot to our group."

Nwoko will come into the frame for Friday's top of the table clash with Shamrock Rovers.



St Pat's have also extended the loan arrangement of Reading striker Nahum Melvin-Lambert for the rest of 2021.