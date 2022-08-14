St Pat’s sign goalkeeper Danny Rogers as Joseph Anang primed for move to Derby

St Patrick's Athletic goalkeeper Danny Rogers before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park, Inchicore, Dublin

St Patrick’s Athletic have announced the signing of goalkeeper Danny Rogers, with current number one Joseph Anang set to sign for Derby County.

Anang was not included in the Saints squad for their league clash against Sligo Rovers on Sunday evening, with Rogers named to make his debut.

Anang was reported to have attended Derby’s win over Barnsley on Saturday, and is closely linked with a move to Pride Park.

The Saints confirmed that Anang's loan spell at the club has ended having played 30 games and keeping 12 clean sheets for the Inchicore club.

Rogers (28), joined Aberdeen in 2011 and spent ten seasons in Scotland, making 160 senior appearances before signing for League Two side Oldham Athletic last season, where he made 22 appearances.

The Dubliner, who earned ten Ireland U-21 caps, is set to battle with David Odumosu for the number one shirt at Richmond Park.

“I'm really happy to have signed for St Pat's,” said Rogers.

"I am looking forward to getting going. I've enjoyed meeting the staff and the lads and getting on the training pitch over the weekend.

"I was at the European game on Thursday and the atmosphere was absolutely brilliant, the lads played really well and were unlucky not to get through, there was a great connection between the fans and the players so I can't wait to experience that for myself.

“We've got a big couple of months ahead in the league with 12 games to go and I'll be doing my best to try to help the club achieve as much as we can between now and the end of the season."

Saints manager Tim Clancy added "We are delighted to welcome Danny to St Pat's.

“I've been aware of Danny for a number of years and he is a top goalkeeper, he has shown that by playing close to 200 senior games in Scotland and England.

"He'll bring great experience in that position and will also help the younger goalkeepers who are developing at the club. We are looking forward to working with him."

On Anang's departure, Clancy added: "Everyone at St Patrick's Athletic would like to thank Joe for his time at the club and wish him well for the future."