St Pat’s sign former Bolton defender Jak Hickman

St Patrick’s Athletic have announced the signing of English-born full-back Jak Hickman.

The 22-year-old, who was most recently at League Two outfit Bolton Wanderers, has also seen service at West Brom and Coventry City, including a loan spell at English National League side King’s Lynn.

On his move to the title-chasing Saints, Hickman said: "It's good to be here. My season finished in May and spoke to other clubs in England but I heard about the opportunity to come over here and it was one that I couldn't pass up on.

"It's a different experience for me and I'm looking forward to a new chapter.

“The club is on the up and there is a process going on here, you can see that with how well the lads are doing in the league, there's some really good players here, I've got to see that for myself, it's a very good standard and it's something that I wanted to be involved in."

St Pat’s head coach Stephen O’Donnell added: "We are delighted to get Jak on board. We got the injury to John Mountney in Dundalk recently so it was a position that we needed to strengthen in.

"Jak has great great pedigree, he played a number of times last season for Bolton in League 2 and got promoted.

"He's shown good quality in training so far and we are looking forward to working with him.”