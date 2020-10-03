St Pat's rise to fourth with victory over struggling Cork

Luke McNally of St Patrick's Athletic, second from right, celebrates after Alan Bennett of Cork City, right, scores an own goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

A pair of early goals helped St Patrick’s Athletic to beat Cork City at Turner's Cross and move up to fourth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

An Alan Bennett own goal and a strike from Jordan Gibson gave Stephen O'Donnell's visitors an early cushion and they could and should have been out of sight before Cork City captain Gearóid Morrissey gave the Rebel Army some hope before half-time.

Pat's bossed the first half, with Chris Forrester testing Mark McNulty in the seventh minute and, from the resultant corner, captain Robbie Benson’s delivery bounced off Bennett and in.

The lead was doubled as Gibson's persistence was rewarded when he kept a chance alive before slotting past McNulty and there were further chances for him, Jason McClelland, Forrester and Georgie Kelly as Pat’s dominated the exchanges.

However, City – who brought on Ricardo Dinanga and Henry Ochieng just after the half-hour – were back in the game in injury time thanks to Morrissey, who reacted when a ball broke in the penalty area and fired to the net.

City offered more of an attacking threat in the second half but never truly tested Clarke, with defender Joseph Olowu skewing a volley well wide while Kevin O’Connor had a free-kick deflected off-target.

Forrester and McClelland might have restored Pat's two-goal lead near the end but they had done enough for the points.

Cork City: McNulty; Kargbo, Olowu, Bennett, K O’Connor; Coleman (Galvin 88), Morrissey; D O’Connor (Ochieng 32), Dalling, McGlade (Dinanga 32); Elliott (Fenwick 73).

St Patrick's Athletic: Clarke; Feely, McNally, Desmond, Griffin; Lennon, Benson; McClelland, Forrester (Markey 90), Gibson; Kelly (King 77).

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin).

Online Editors