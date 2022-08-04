St Patrick’s Athletic defeated CSKA Sofia 1-0 on Thursday, following an impressive display in their Europa Conference League third-round first-leg qualifier.

Tim Clancy acknowledged beforehand his side were underdogs, but there was no sign of an inferiority complex in Bulgaria, as Serge Atakayi’s strike on 87 minutes secured their first away win in Europe since 2009.

Playing their first third-round tie in a decade, St Pat’s limited Saša Ilić’s side to few clear chances in the 43,000 seater Vasil Levski National Stadium. Eoin Doyle and Chris Forrester went closest for the visitors before the winner, as the Saints take the victory back to Tallaght Stadium for next Thursday’s second-leg. They will face Brøndby of Denmark or Basel of Switzerland in the play-off, and pocket €1 million should they progress.

St Pat’s started the game strongly as Anto Breslin found Billy King in a pocket on the edge of the box, but the Scot blazed his effort over. Stanislav Shopov’s free-kick failed to trouble Joseph Anang before Barry Cotter got in behind the home defence and misfired his cross.

Mauricio Garcez’s brutal cross attracted a chorus of boos from the home support, as CSKA hit several loose passes on the slippery surface. Forrester, scorer of a wonder-goal in the previous round, threaded King through on the half-hour mark, but his dangerous cross failed to find a white shirt.

Cotter denied Bradley De Nooijer on the left-wing with a wonderful sliding block, before Anang saved Thibaut Vion’s follow-up after he parried Jurgen Mattheij’s driving shot. Amos Youga sliced his effort wide before the Austrian referee blew for the break.

St Pat’s best chance of the evening came five minutes after the restart, as Breslin’s free was almost knocked in by Forrester. Doyle went through on goal on 65 minutes and cracked the crossbar. The 34-year-old may have been relieved to see the offside flag raised after the glaring miss.

In the closing stages, a frustrated CSKA struggled in front of goal and were devoid of ideas. Doyle blazed over from close range with ten minutes left, as the Saints sensed a late winner on the cards.

It came on 87 minutes, as Atakayi capitalised on a loose back-pass by Asen Donchev, beat the goalkeeper and passed into an empty net to send the 100 travelling fans into ecstasy. Anang produced an excellent fingertip save to keep Jonathan Lindseth’s header out minutes later, as St Pat’s held on for a famous win in Bulgaria.

St. Patrick's Athletic - Anang; Brockbank (Curtis 74), Grivosti, Redmond, Breslin; Cotter, O’Reilly, Forrester, Lennon, King (Atakayi 81); E Doyle.

CSKA Sofia - Busatto; De Nooijer, Mattheij, H Petrov, Donchev; Shopov, Youga (Geferson 75), Vion (Lindseth 60); Tufegdzic (Yomov 46), Nazon (Bamba 60), Garcez.

Ref: Manuel Schuettengruber (AUT)