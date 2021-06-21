St Pat's play Harps tune sweetly to go level with Hoops at top of Premier Division

Ronan Coughlan of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates with Robbie Benson after scoring his side's third goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Finn Harps at Richmond Park, Inchicore. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

St Patrick’s Athletic moved level on points with Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division table thanks to a 4-1 win over Finn Harps.

Ronan Coughlan scored twice as Robbie Benson and Alfie Lewis also netted to see the Saints ease to the win.

After a slow start, the Co. Donegal side grew into the game and were denied what looked to a clear penalty, with referee Rob Harvey waved away their genuine penalty claim.

Forward Tunde Owolabi was felled by keeper Viteslav Jaros at the edge of the penalty area – but it was not given. The hosts would then pile on the misery shortly after as they took a 38th minute lead.

Coughlan turned and shot home, beating McGinley with the aid off the crossbar to give his side a half-time lead.

That lead was doubled in the 62nd minute as Robbie Benson found the back of the net after being teed up by Coughlan.

The former Sligo Rovers forward then went from creator to scorer in the 67th minute – tapping home a Darragh Burns cross.

Adam Foley did however score in the 73rd minute for the visitors, but they were undone again four minutes from time as Lewis dinked over McGinley in the Harps goal to ensure a 4-1 win.

St Pats: Jaros; Mountney, Barrett, Desmond, Bermingham; Lewis, Forrester, Benson (McCormack, 82); King (Burns, 61), Smith (McClelland, 78), Coughlan.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, Sadiki (Bradley-Walsh, 79), Seymore, McEleney; B McNamee (Logue, 79), Coyle, Rainey, Barry (T McNamee, 67); Foley (Rudden, 87), Owolabi (Boyd, 67).

Referee: R Harvey (Dublin).