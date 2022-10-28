St Pat's must settle for fourth spot as Aidan Keena penalty gifts Sligo win

St Patrick’s Athletic must rely on Derry City winning the FAI Cup if they are to play European football next summer after the Saints were beaten at the Showgrounds.

Aidan Keena smashed home his 20th goal of the season from the spot in the second half.

This result, coupled with Dundalk’s win over Bohemians, means Pat’s cannot catch the Lilywhites in third.

Tim Clancy’s side must hope Derry beat Shelbourne in the cup decider, therefore moving the cup qualification slot to fourth place in the league, if they are to compete in the Europa Conference League in 2023.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium in this opening half. Richard Brush almost allowed Eoin Doyle in early on when he struggled to deal with an under-cooked Nando Pijnkaer back-pass.

Adam O’Reilly’s through ball found Chris Forrester whose finish was enough to see the ball past Brush but not the quick recovery of Colm Horgan who managed to get back in time to clear the ball off the line.

The second half was nine minutes old when Rovers went ahead. Paddy Barrett fumbling Keena to the floor inside the Pat’s area before the Mullingar man rifled the ball past David Odumosu from 12 yards for his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Sam Curtis forced another save from Brush on 64 minutes, while the same man’s cross caused panic in the Rovers area a few minutes later, but Brush gathered the loose ball.

The veteran stopper was on call again to get a touch to substitute Ben McCormack’s first time effort ten minutes from time as the Dubliners failed in their search for an equaliser.

Sligo Rovers: Brush; Horgan, Banks, Pijnaker, Kirk (Clancy 70); McDonnell, Bolger (Burton 51); Liivak, Fitzgerald; Barlow (O’Sullivan 87); Keena.

St Patrick’s Ath: Odumosu; Redmond, Grivosti, Barrett (M Doyle 68); Curtis, Cotter; Timmermans, O’Reilly (McCormack 77), Forrester; Atakayi (King 63); E Doyle.

Referee: J McLoughlin.