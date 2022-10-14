St Pat's maintain battle for third spot with Dublin derby victory over Bohemians

Mark Doyle of St Patrick's Athletic, second from left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Bohemians at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

As they succumbed to yet another defeat in a truly miserable season, the most important man for Bohemians was not on the field for their derby defeat to St Patrick's Athletic but was up in the stands.

And as Declan Devine, appointed as the new Bohs boss on a two-year contract just hours before kick-off, took a watching brief with caretaker Derek Pender in charge for the last time, he saw just how big a job he has ahead of him, the team beaten for the 13th time in 33 league games, 14 points off the top four.

An early goal from Serge Atakayi and then second half strikes from substitutes Mark Doyle and Tunde Owolabi won it for Pat’s, sustaining their drive for a place in Europe as they keep tabs with Dundalk.

But in reality this game, played in front of a healthy crowd of 5,106, was not a contest, not even when Bohs man James Clarke scored seven minutes from time to make it 2-1 as Pat’s had another goal in them, from Owolabi, a player linked with a pre-season move to Bohs but who ended up in Inchicore, not Phibsboro.

Even before Devine takes formal charge on Monday there was a sign of how the necessary clearout could already be underway, with Scottish imports Liam Burt and Ali Coote, so impressive in last season's European run, not even in the matchday squad with the likelihood that they have played their last games for the club, also no place for Tyreke Wilson, who began the season as club captain.

Apart from goalscorer Clarke and 17-year-old James McManus, the majority of the Bohs support – forced to watch to the bitter end as stadium regulations and security protocols mean they have to stay in the ground until 15 minutes after the final whistle – would be quite happy to begin next season without any of the starting XI from this game, summer signings like Ethon Varian and Declan McDaid clearly not up to the task.

Morale for Bohs was already low after last week's defeat at home to Drogheda and if there was any hope for a spark here, that was extinguished after just seven minutes when Atakayi scored, in an impressive counter-attacking move.

The away side's concentration was off, Eoin Doyle flicked the ball on for Atakayi and he easily outpaced marker Rory Feely to score his third league goal of the season.

There was a blow for Pat's soon after that when the lost Jamie Lennon to injury, Thijs Timmermans on for the unlucky Lennon. Despite the loss of Lennon they kept their shape and restricted Bohs to half-chances, a shot from Jordan Doherty wide of the target on 30 minutes while Jamie Clarke's free kick just before half time was blocked.

At the other end Pat’s posed a threat, an Adam O’Reilly shot on 36 minutes deflected for a corner while Barry Cotter forced a save from keeper Ryan with a well-struck drive on 43 minutes.

Pat's introduced Mark Doyle at half time and he made an immediate impact, scoring with his first touch two minutes after the restart. Chris Forrester was the architect, Doyle shrugged off his marker and slid the ball past Tadgh Ryan.

Ex-Bohs man Forrester was in sparkling form, head and shoulders above his opposite number in that midfield battle and he was determined to torment his former club as he ran riot in the second half.

On 55 minutes Forrester tested Ryan with a shot that had accuracy and venom, on 63 minutes Forrester played in Mark Doyle, whose shot was also saved by Ryan, who was having a night far busier than that of opposite number Rogers.

Former Aberdeen man and one-time Ireland squad member Rogers was beaten with the away side’s first attack of note, Clarke pouncing on a loose ball and curling home his second goal since that summer move from Drogheda United.

Clarke tried to rouse the away fans but the last act came from Owolabi, left within sight of goal as Ryan was slow to get down and Owolabi claimed the strike, one more chance from Forrester in added time which was over the bar.

St Pat's: Rogers; Curtis, Redmond, Brockbank (M Doyle 46); Cotter, O’Reilly, Lennon (Timmermans 15), Forrester, Breslin; E Doyle (Owolabi 78), Atakayi (King 65).

Bohemians: Ryan; Doherty, Feely, Kelly, Murphy; McManus, Levingston (Mullins 65); Twardek, Clarke, McDaid (Lotefa 65); Varian.

Referee: A Reale.