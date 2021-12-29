St Pat’s lining up ambitious swoop for Bolton striker Eoin Doyle

St Patrick's Athletic are lining up an ambitious January move for Bolton Wanderers striker Eoin Doyle.

Doyle (33) is first choice striker with the League One side and still has 18 months remaining on his contract but he has always spoken of his desire to come home with his family and finish his career in the League of Ireland.

The Saints are hopeful of making it happen next month but the primary stumbling block would be the length remaining on the Dubliner's current deal.

Bolton would need to source a replacement and also be happy to reach an agreement with Doyle that would allow him to depart.

However, it is believed that there is a determination from the Irish side to explore all options.

Doyle played with new Saints boss Tim Clancy during their time in Scotland with Hibernian and the pair enjoy a strong relationship.

After the shock departure of Stephen O'Donnell for Dundalk - a move that is now the subject of legal proceedings - Saints owner Garrett Kelleher is determined to give strong backing for the 2022 season.

It's understood that the budget is there to bring in a quality striker if he becomes available.

Doyle would fit the bill having scored close to 150 goals in the UK since leaving Sligo Rovers for Hibs after the 2011 season.

He played in the Championship with Preston and Cardiff, but enjoyed his strongest spell in League One with Chesterfield and also fired Swindon to promotion from League Two in the 2019/20 campaign before signing his long term deal with Bolton.

Doyle has made 26 appearances for Bolton this term, scoring seven times with five of those coming in the league.

He started his career at local club Shamrock Rovers and has previously indicated that he would fancy a return to Tallaght at some stage.

But the Saints are now prepared to make a strong move to bring Doyle back to these shores.