St Pat’s interim boss Jon Daly calls for focus and says club ‘can definitely be fighting at the top end of the table’

St Patrick’s Athletic interim manager Jon Daly has reflected on a whirlwind 24 hours following the resignation of Tim Clancy and believes whoever takes over at Richmond Park will inherit a side who can compete at the top of the Premier Division.

After suffering a third successive defeat for the second time this season last Monday against Sligo Rovers, Clancy resigned as Saints boss yesterday morning following amicable discussions with chairman Garrett Kelleher.

Daly, Clancy’s former assistant, will take charge of the Inchicore club until a permanent successor is appointed, with Dubliner’s first task being a trip to ninth-placed Cork City this Friday as the club look to get back on track.

“It’s a fresh start for everyone,” Daly told the club’s media on Wednesday.

“There are lads who have probably been out of the picture that might come back in. It’s very much up to the players now to put their hand up to play.

“It’s obviously never nice when a manager loses his job. Disappointed to see Tim leave but it’s football, it’s the nature of the beast. We have to focus on Friday and make sure the lads are as prepared as they possibly can be - go down to Cork and hopefully come back up the road with three points and a good performance.”

On being appointed interim boss yesterday, Daly said, “as a manager’s assistant you have a lot of conversations. I had spoken to Tim in the morning and he hadn’t really heard anything. Then I got a call back 10 minutes later to say he was meeting the chairman. Being in football a long time, you kind of know where that conversation is maybe going to go.

“I went down, met Garrett afterwards and had a conversation about where the club wanted to go. He asked me if I could step in in the short-term and I said no problem at all. How long will that be in charge? I don’t know. We’ll just wait and see how it pans out.

“If it’s myself or somebody else who comes in, they are coming into a good group of players and a team that we believe can definitely be fighting at the top end of the table.”

Daly also spoke about being without three key centre-backs in recent weeks, with captain Joe Redmond, Harry Brockbank and Tom Grivosti all out injured currently.

“Our job is to try and put a team on a pitch that can win,” added the Dubliner.

“Obviously it’s been hampered with injuries to key players unfortunately in the same area of the pitch. To lose Harry at the start of the season, Tom after a couple of games and to lose your captain, all centre-backs, has put a lot of reliance on young centre-backs.

“To be fair they have gone in and done their best. They are quite inexperienced so you're going to get situations they have never faced before. They are learning as they go along so it’s our job to help them and try to protect them as much as we can with that.”

St Pat’s sit in seventh ahead of Friday’s trip to a struggling Cork City side, who were hammered 5-0 by leaders Bohemians last Monday, the Rebels' fourth loss in a row. The Saints will be looking to put three consecutive defeats behind them at Turner’s Cross, and also find the net, with the club without a goal in their last three outings.

“We’re fully focused on Cork, ” said Daly.

“You just need to get back on the horse, go again and try get a reaction for Friday.

“We needed just to get over the disappointment of the last few games, the news that's just happened.

“I know what they are capable of and I know what they can do. I told them this morning, we believe in the group that’s in here.

“It’s always a difficult place to go. Watching the Bohemians game back, up until the red card, Cork were very much in the game. We won’t underestimate them but it's a game we’ll be fully prepared for and going into it with a view on three points and a good performance.”