St Pat's interim boss hails ‘exceptional’ Mason Melia after 15-year-old becomes club's youngest league player

St Patrick’s Athletic interim manager Jon Daly has hailed 15-year-old Mason Melia as an 'exceptional’ player after he became the club’s youngest ever league player in Friday’s 3-0 win over Drogheda.

The teenage forward was handed his league debut after he replaced Conor Carty mid-way through the second half, with Daly impressed by his impact as late goals from Jason McClelland and skipper Chris Forrester sealed back-to-back wins for the Saints.

Wicklow native Melia impressed those at Inchicore when he scored in their Leinster Senior Cup defeat to Wexford last January, and also played a pivotal role in Ireland’s U-16’s Victory Shield triumph last November.

"He’s been exceptional for Sean (O’Connor's) team at U-19s,” said Daly after the Richmond Park win, which saw the Saints rise to fifth ahead of Monday’s trip to champions Shamrock Rovers.

“When you are thinking ‘I need a goal’, I saw him score numerous goals for the U-19s, I saw him score against Wexford in the Leinster Senior Cup. I know he can finish and I know his movement is good.

“Sometimes it is that little bit of luck you need. Eoin Doyle was suspended. We’re at 0-0 and if you look around and see Eoin and you're probably going to put him on. Tommy Lonergan has been unwell in the last few days. Sometimes it is that bit of luck.

“I said to Mason and Rhys (Bartley) down in Cork (last week), they are not just there to make up the numbers. They are there on merit. Obviously they are there because we’re short on bodies, but they are there because they have been playing really well at U-19s and playing above their age in the academy.

“The first real chance he had was cleared, Adam Murphy to Sam Curtis, whipped across and Mason made a great run across the front post, the defender got there and cleared it.

“If that had gone in it would have been straight off the academy pitch, three lads lining up. You turn to Mason because you need a goal. I trust him to get a chance or get a goal. He’s made an impact and helped the team win 3-0.”

Daly admits that while he wasn’t overly pleased with his side's display, he lauded their character after securing a fifth straight win over Drogheda.

“Results wise we’re going alright, I wasn’t overly pleased but we’ll take it,” added Daly, who said earlier this week is ready to take the permanent job at Richmond Park should the offer arise.

“I just thought defensively we gave up too many opportunities, obviously Freddie Draper is a good striker and I thought we didn't deal with him well enough in the game. We had to rely on Dean (Lyness) to pull off a good save.

“I felt we were a bit slack in possession in terms of some of our passing. We gave away the ball too cheaply at times. Sometimes it's down to you, sometimes it's down to the opponent.

“I thought Drogheda were very good. It’s still a work in progress, to come away 3-0 against a side like Drogheda, they don't give up many goals. That's the first time they've been beaten by more than two goals this year, which is great for us.

"The pleasing elements of it were that we kept going and didn't stop. Even the third goal (went in) with a minute to go we were still pushing. That's pleasing from my point of view, that we didn’t just settle for the 2-0 or 3-0.”

The interim boss also singled Chris Forrester’s first strike out for praise, as the club stalwart’s late brace brought his tally up to eight goals so far in 2023.

“We got the first and then Chris produced a bit of magic. He probably overplayed (it), but he reacted really well and produced a moment of magic the fans all love to see. That's what you pay to watch football for, for a little bit of brilliance like that.”