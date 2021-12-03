St Pat’s FAI Cup winning boss Stephen O'Donnell resigns ahead of expected Dundalk move

Stephen O'Donnell has officially resigned as the head coach of St Patrick's Athletic and offered 'special thanks' to Garrett Kelleher for giving him the opportunity in his first public statement after a dramatic week.

O'Donnell wants to become the new boss of Dundalk and stunned Saints chiefs on Tuesday by informing them of his intention to leave just 48 hours after steering the club to FAI Cup glory.

Kelleher and the rest of the Saints hierarchy are absolutely furious with the Galwegian and believe he was tied down to the club for a further two years on account of an option in his original contract - whereas the 35-year-old feels there is no obstacle to pursuing an opportunity with his former club.

The Saints are determined to fight the issue and seek compensation. The club made no reference to O'Donnell's position while stating that his replacement Tim Clancy will join the 'management team' in a missive released on Thursday.

O'Donnell quit this evening and then released a statement through the Instagram page of Integrity Sports, the company run by his agent Graham Barrett, where he said he could understand fan anger.

"Today, I informed St Patrick's Athletic of my decision to resign as Head Coach," said O'Donnell.

"I understand that the club and the supporters will be disappointed with my decision. However I hope that, despite their disappointment, they can recognise I have given everything during my time in charge. I certainly feel like I could not have worked any harder and I am so proud of the exciting team we have built over the past two years.

"I would like to thank the coaching staff, the players and the club's supporters, all of whom have been incredible during my time at the club. I would also like to give special thanks to Garrett Kelleher for giving me my first opportunity in coaching and I hope that he feels I have delivered upon the faith he has shown in me.

"Sunday's FAI Cup success was one of the proudest moments of my life and an achievement that I will cherish forever. I believe that the club has made terrific progress and is in a great place. I would like to sincerely wish everyone at St Patrick's Athletic all the very best in the future."

His move is likely to lead to some kind of response from the Inchicore club who have said nothing on O'Donnell's position to this juncture.