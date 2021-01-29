St Pat's defender Luke McNally secures move to Oxford United

St Patrick's Athletic boss Stephen O'Donnell has told defender Luke McNally to make the most of his opportunity cross channel after he sealed a move to League One side Oxford United.

McNally, an ever-present for the Saints last season, impressed in his time at Richmond Park and while a number of teams in Britain were interested, Oxford manager Karl Robinson has pushed through a deal.

“It’s been a pleasure working with and developing Luke over the last year and we wish him all the best in his new adventure. He has done his business right and applied himself really well at St Pat’s, and he now has an opportunity to go and pursue his dreams in the UK. He has shown great potential, everyone from the club, myself, the staff, players and supporters wish him all the best and we’ll be following his career closely," said O'Donnell.

Enfield native McNally said: “I’m really happy to have signed for Oxford United and I can’t wait to get going now! This is a big opportunity for me and one I’m really looking forward to. It’s every kid’s dream to move to England to play football. I’ve had good conversations with the manager (and I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.”

Online Editors