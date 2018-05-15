St Pat's continue winning run against Sligo to edge closer to European places

A third straight clean sheet gave Liam Buckley's side the platform to work from, and a goal from winger Dean Clarke six minutes into the second half set them on their way and a 90th minute penalty from Thomas Byrne capped off a good night for the home side.

Pat's had dominated the first half, though the best chance of the first 45 minutes came to Sligo wide man Adam Wixted, whose shot was saved by Barry Murphy. But on 51 minutes, Clarke was unmarked in the box as Simon Madden's cross came his way and he fired home.

Ryan Brennan, Killian Brennan and Conan Byrne all tried to add to that goal tally as scorer Clarke was forced off due to injury, Killian Brennan forcing a fine save from keeper Mitchell Beeney .