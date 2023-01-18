St Pat’s complete signing of Jake Mulraney from Orlando FC

Jake Mulraney says the opportunity to come back to Dublin with his family was the driving factor behind his decision to sign for St Patrick's Athletic.

Tim Clancy's side have today confirmed the arrival of Mulraney (26) from MLS side Orlando FC.

Mulraney moved to England aged 14 to sign for Nottingham Forest but made his senior breakthrough in Scotland with Inverness and then Hearts before moving to America where he had a spell with Atlanta United before moving to Orlando.

However, the speedy winger reached the conclusion late last year that he would prefer to spend his long term future on home soil even though he had options elsewhere.

The news alerted every leading League of Ireland club and Derry made a big offer but St Patrick's Athletic dug deep to get the deal over the line.

Saints assistant Jon Daly was a key player in the move having worked with Mulraney at Hearts.

"I had a few offers over the water, I could have stayed in the States and had offers in Dublin and Ireland but after speaking to Garrett (Kelleher - chairman), Tim, Jon and the board, it just made sense. I know Pat's are on the up so it made sense for me to move here.

"I've been away for years now, seeing how the baby is at home as well swayed it towards my decision to stay here. I can't wait. I am looking forward to it now."