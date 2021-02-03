St Pat's complete loan signing of 19-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros

St Patrick's Athletic have completed a deal to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros on loan.

Jaros (19) will spend the 2021 League of Ireland season with the Inchicore side.

The Czech underage international has been on the bench for Champions League games with Ajax and Midtjylland this year but is behind Caoimhin Kelleher in the pecking order.

St Pat's manager Stephen O'Donnell said: "He's a player we've been tracking for quite a while.

"He's a young, hungry keeper and has just signed a four year deal in the summer so obviously he's very highly thought of at Liverpool and he's just the type of character we want around the place. He wants to improve and is eyeing St Pat's as part of that stepping stone.

"I'm really excited, I think it's an exciting signing and it's one that will hopefully make the fans sit up and take notice, taking a player from such a prestigious club."

UK clubs are increasingly viewing the League of Ireland as a good loan option for youngsters at their club.

Liverpool's rivals Manchester City are set to send promising Irish underage midfielder Joe Hodge to Derry City.

The highly-rated English born 18-year-old is keen to play senior football and is due to travel to Derry later this week with a view to signing until July initially with the prospect of that being extended for the year if all parties are satisfied.

Former Finn Harps and Bohemians midfielder Fergal Harkin oversees Man City's loan operation.

Meanwhile, Bohemians have confirmed the signing of former Celtic and Rangers midfielder Liam Burt, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old Scotland Under-21 international can play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder and has also seen service on loan at Dumbarton and Alloa.

