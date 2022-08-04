St Pat’s boss Tim Clancy hails ‘disciplined’ performance after heroic victory in Sofia

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Tim Clancy hailed his side's display after their stunning 1-0 win away to CSKA Sofia in the Europa Conference League third-round on Thursday.

The Saints came into the tie as underdogs, but produced an excellent performance as substitute Serge Atakayi’s strike on 87 minutes sealed their first away win in Europe since 2009.

The Inchicore side will take the victory back to Tallaght Stadium for the second-leg next Thursday, as they look to make the play-off stage against either Brøndby of Denmark or Basel of Switzerland, as well as a cheque for €1 million.

“It was a very good defensive, and disciplined performance,” said Clancy after the win.

“We had a few bookings early in the game which I thought were very soft, we seemed to be getting penalised for every contact and getting booked for very little. The opposition were not really getting booked for any tackles or pushes.

“We defended resolutely, and stuck to the game plan to frustrate them and limit them. How we dealt with crosses was excellent and still had a threat on the counter-attack. In the last couple of week’s we’ve left back-passes short, so it was good tonight we were on the other end of it."

Atakayi was also pleased, as he wrote his name into the St Pat’s history books with his first goal for the club. “I have worked very hard since I've come here,” he said. “I’m very happy to score. Everytime you play football, if you get a chance you have to take it. That’s how football is.”