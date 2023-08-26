St Pat’s boss Jon Daly hopeful of keeping midfield ace Adam Murphy amid interest from Bristol City

St Patrick’s Athletic boss Jon Daly is hopeful that promising midfielder Adam Murphy will be still at the club next season amid interest from Championship side Bristol City.

It’s understood that the 18-year-old travelled to Bristol City earlier this week to discuss a transfer but it failed to materialise and the midfielder is now set to spend the rest of the season with the title-chasers in Inchicore.

Speaking after the Saints win over UCD, Daly was reluctant to go into the details of Murphy’s week but indicated that he would like to have the midfielder at the club beyond 2023.

The Saints remain in discussion with Murphy over a new contract with his current deal at Richmond Park set to expire at the end of this season.

The club remain in contention for the Premier Division title as well as the FAI Cup.

“I would like to have him beyond the end of the season to be honest,” said Daly of Murphy, who started in the Saints' hard-fought 1-0 win over the Students on Friday night.

“He is a St Pat’s player. Until I am told otherwise, I will use my best players. For me, he’s one of the best, if not the best 18-year-old in the country.

"I can understand why clubs are after him, but as far as I am aware he is still a St Pat’s player. Otherwise, I have played a banger (against UCD).

When asked if the interest from the Championship outfit has been a distraction this week for the dynamic midfielder, Daly added, “I have a very good relationship with Adam. He’s fully focused. I think he was more worried about his Leaving Cert results. He did particularly well, so he was very happy.”

Former Belvedere player Murphy has emerged as a key player for St Pat’s this term, starting 14 of their last 19 league games. The Dubliner featured in both Europa Conference league ties last month, scoring a fine goal in the home leg against F91 Dudelange.

Daly lauded Murphy as a ‘fantastic’ player and stressed the importance of tying down young players to longer-term deals, so clubs have a stronger hand when negotiating deals and compensation for the country’s top talent.

“He is a fantastic player and I think getting young players like that signed to longer term deals is the only way we can bring value to the league,” added Daly.

“I think the league is very, very undervalued and it is undervalued because our young players are leaving for next to nothing. He is a fantastic player. He’s someone we think highly of.

“He still hasn’t played an awful lot of minutes when you look at his record, so he needs games. He has scored in Europe at 18 years of age - getting that exposure at that age is remarkable. That’s something this league can offer young players.

"You don’t get that in the lower leagues in England, unless you go to a top seven team in the Premier League.”

The Saints’ narrow win in Belfield keeps them in the hunt for a first title in a decade, as they remain in second and four points off leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Skipper Joe Redmond’s first-half header proved the difference as St Pat’s failed to hit top gear, and had goalkeeper Dean Lyness, as well as the post to thank for denying the Students a leveller on several occasions.

Daly admitted the first period felt like a pre-season affair, and while he wasn’t over pleased with his side’s display, he insists it’s the three points that matter at this stage of the season with just eight games remaining.

"It's the same three points you get for winning 7-0 like we did at home (against UCD in June),” said Daly.

"We didn't do enough in the final third to actually go and hurt UCD. We need to be better against teams like that when they sit in.

"I thought for the first 20 to 25 minutes it was like a pre-season game. You wouldn't think that the team was actually trying to go and win a league.

"That's the disappointing thing for me, that we didn’t go and really take the game to them.

"I've only been in the league 18 months, but sometimes when you play at UCD, I don't know if it's the one stand or what it is. It just feels a bit different when you play here.

"We didn't do enough to excite the crowd from the start of the game.

"It's a let off for us and we’ll take it. It's three points and that’s all that matters at this stage of the season."