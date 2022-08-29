St Pat’s boost European hopes with derby victory over Bohemians

Barry Cotter of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates with team-mates after opening the scoring in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Bohemians suffered a major European setback at the hands of Dublin rivals St Patrick’s Athletic at Dalymount Park on Monday night.

Goals from Barry Cotter and Chris Forrester gave the Saints a 2-0 lead at half-time, while Adam O’Reilly’s late strike ensured that Rory Feely’s header was nothing more than a second-half consolation.

The win leaves Pat’s within touching distance of Dundalk and Derry City in the European qualification spots, while Bohemians remain 12 points behind the Inchicore side.

The frustration around Dalymount was tangible as a crescendo of boos met the full-time whistle.

Supporters pay tribute to the late Derek 'Mono' Monaghan before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against St Pat's at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Supporters pay tribute to the late Derek 'Mono' Monaghan before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against St Pat's at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

The game was sparked into life by Cotter, who converted a magnificent solo effort inside 10 minutes.

The right wing-back collected a one-two from Forrester on half-way, jinked past three tackles and smashed a deflected effort in from just inside the box.

Riled up by their early concession, Bohs urgently responded.

However, the St Patrick’s back five – led by the ever-impressive Joe Redmond – worked in tandem to keep their hosts out.

And that defensive work paid off when the Saints doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time.

Josh Kerr’s loose defensive header was pounced on by Atakayi, who charged into the box before laying it off to Forrester to finish.

Keith Long introduced Ali Coote early in the second half, and the Scot made an instant impact when his corner was fired home by centre-back Feely.

Bohs’ tenacity set up a nervy ending for their visitors, but that anxiety was finally quelled when substitute O’Reilly converted a late counter attack to wrap up all three points.

Bohemians: McCracken; Feely, Kelly, Kerr (Doherty, 46), Wilson; McManus; O’Sullivan (Clarke, 57), McDaid (Coote, 57), Burt, Twardek (Mullins, 77); Varian.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; Cotter, Brockbank, Redmond, Curtis, Breslin; Lennon, O’Reilly; Forrester, Atakayi (King, 90); Doyle (Owolabi, 85).

Referee: P McLaughlin.