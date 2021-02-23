St Pat's bolster squad with signings of Paddy Barrett and Alfie Lewis

St Patrick's Athletic have signed West Ham prospect Alfie Lewis on loan - and they are also set to announce a return to the league for ex-Dundalk defender Paddy Barrett.

Lewis (21) has been a regular at U-23 level for West Ham and was on the bench for a first team game with Chelsea last year.

Saints boss Stephen O'Donnell is also bringing his old team-mate Barrett back to the league after he decided to cut short a stay in Cambodia.

Barrett moved to the USA after the 2017 season and had time with FC Cincinnati before a two year stint with Indy Eleven.

He opted to try something different over the winter by joining Limerick man Conor Nestor who is in charge of Cambodian side Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng but the Waterford man struggled to settle and the parties have agreed to go their separate ways.

Barrett will be an asset to the Saints who lost promising centre half Luke McNally to Oxford.

Meanwhile, Lewis said he was attracted by the Saints option after hearing about their style of play.

Premier League clubs have looked to the League of Ireland for loan options after a difficult winter which reduced options further down their league ladder.

"My agent texted me to let me know about the interest from St Pat’s a few weeks ago and as soon as a spoke to Stephen O’Donnell I wanted to come over. This is the perfect time for me to go out on loan to a good club like St Pat’s and get some experience. I’m really looking forward to it," said Lewis.

"I know St Pat’s play a really good style of football and I’m a player who likes to get on the ball, so hopefully I can add my quality to the team and see what I can do and work hard."

Derry made the noteworthy capture of Ireland underage starlet Joe Hodge but he is set to miss the start of the new season after sustaining a back injury in training.

