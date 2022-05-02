St Pat’s benefit from Russia ban in European competitions

St Patrick's Athletic have benefited from UEFA's decision to ban Russian sides from their club competitions next season as they will now enter the UEFA Conference League at the second round stage.

League runners up last term, Pat's will be entered into UEFA competition as FAI Cup winners.

And with slots freed up by the ban on Russian sides, confirmed by the governing body on Sunday, the Saints can skip the first qualifying round. The Irish side will also benefit financially, netting at least €450k instead of €250k.

"Due to the ongoing suspension of Russian clubs from UEFA competitions, the 2022-23 UEFA access list has been updated. As cup winners, we will now enter the 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2nd qualifying round, pending receipt of a UEFA club licence of course," the Saints said.

"The draw is scheduled for mid June with the games of the 2nd qualifying round scheduled for 21st and 28th July. All dates may be moved after the draw and are provisional only."